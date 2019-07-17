Suspect in Mengo CCTV Boda boda murder nabbed

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Police have confirmed the arrest of one of the suspects who they say appeared in CCTV footage strangling a Boda boda rider in Rubaga Division in Kampala last month.

The Kampala Metropolitan Spokesperson, Patrick Onyango identifies the suspect as John Bosco Mugisha alias Mukiga.

In a statement issued this afternoon, Onyango explained that Mukiga was picked up from his hideout in Nsiike I, Ndeeba, Rubaga Division, in Kampala last night following a tip off.

He discloses that Mukiga has confessed that he and his friend, Young Mulo (not the music artist) were the ones who strangled Derrick Mulindwa at Kakyeka in Mengo Rubaga, in Kampala around 4am on June 30th, 2019.

The duo was caught on CCTV footage, which went viral on social media, strangling Mulindwa to death before making off with his motorbike.

According to Onyango, Mulo was lynched by a mob for theft of another motorcycle on July 3, 2019.

“Mugisha admits that they had robbed the motorcycle from Mityana on July 2, 2019 and they traced up to Makindye in Kampala, where the mob killed his colleague. Mugisha alleges that he had escaped that day and gone to Kabale,” reads the statement.

Adding that, “Mugisha has been arrested several times and he has been to Luzira Prisons many times of robbery cases.”

Mugisha is currently locked up at Katwe police station pending transfer to Old Kampala police station, which covers Mengo where Mulindwa was killed.

It is unclear whether the three look-alike suspects who had been arrested earlier in connection to Mulindwa’s murder will be released from the Special Investigations Division (SID) with Mugisha’s arrest.

Police Spokesperson, Fred Enanga, had earlier indicated forensic experts were still struggling to obtain a clear picture of the actual killers since the three suspects look alike.

He said police would procure software that would help them to get clear pictures from the video grab.

*****

URN