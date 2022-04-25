Suspect commits suicide in Kalisizo police cell

Kyotera, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The police in Kyotera district are investigating circumstances under which a suspect committed suicide in a cell.

The deceased has been identified as Robert Luyima, 35, a resident of Matale village, Kalisizo town council. It is said that Luyima had been arrested for whipping his nephew who messed up a house that was left in order.

Luyima gave his nephew three strokes of a cane which did not please his sister who chose to report to Kalisizo police station.

The police summoned him to record a statement but instead retained him on charges of child abuse.

At around 8pm, the deceased asked the police officer on duty to help him with a phone to call home and tell them his situation.

He reportedly informed Jackson Kiwanuka, the Matale village secretary, that he was going to end his life something the officer ignored.

During a roll call at 8am, the officers realized he was missing and when they checked, they found his body hanging in a cell toilet.

Police sources say that he used a blanket to hang himself when other suspects were asleep. They say that the officer who was on duty at night is being questioned.

The body has been removed and taken to Kalisizo hospital mortuary pending postmortem.

Hassan Hiwumbire, the Kyotera District Police Commander says they are still compiling a report on the matter and promising to give details later.

There have occurred several incidents of suspects dying in police and prison custody in greater Masaka region.

On October 13, 2021, two suspects died in cells in Masaka and Bukomansimbi police stations.

The deceased in Masaka police cell was identified as Ronald Kyeyune and the one in Bukomansimbi, Jorum Lwakahinga, who was brought in on defilement charges.

According to Muhammad Nsubuga, the Southern Regional Police Spokesperson, Lwakahinga reportedly committed suicide while Kyeyune died of the injuries he sustained during a mob attack.

*****

URN