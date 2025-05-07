Survivors of Katosi road bus accident share stories of survival

Jinja, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Survivors from the Monday devastating bus accident along the Mukono-Katosi-Jinja road have recounted how they managed to escape the wreckage and survive. The accident occurred when the driver of a bus belonging to YY Coaches and Courier Services, registration number UAV 701C, lost control at around 5:00 PM.

Moments later, the bus erupted into flames, causing panic among the passengers who scrambled to escape through the windows. According to the latest police reports, three people died in the fire, their bodies burned beyond recognition. The bodies were transported to Kawolo General Hospital’s mortuary for DNA examination to confirm their identities.

Hellen Butoto, the Ssezibwa Region Police Spokesperson, confirmed that 30 people were admitted to St. Charles Lwanga Hospital, Kawolo General Hospital, and other private health facilities. She added that more than 20 patients had been discharged, while 20 others are still receiving treatment for critical injuries.

Agnes Alupo, a maid from Kampala, had been on her way back to Soroti when the bus crash occurred. Alupo, who was seated at the far end of the bus, described how she and other passengers screamed for help as the bus overturned, trapping them inside.

Realizing they were stuck, Alupo and other survivors used high-heeled shoes to repeatedly hit the emergency exit. She managed to escape, although her body is covered in pain from the injuries. She is slowly recovering from treatment.

Doreen Musiya, a passenger on the bus, shared that the vehicle was overloaded and the driver was speeding. She recalled how the driver tried to avoid colliding with a motorcycle carrying firewood but lost control, causing the bus to veer off the road.

Musiya, who is eight months pregnant, witnessed the terrifying scene as passengers prayed in different languages while trying to escape through narrow windows. She credits a young woman with pulling her from the wreckage, saving her life.

Juliet Wanduka, who had been traveling with 22 teachers from different districts for routine examinations in Kololo, said the conductor kept allowing more passengers to board, which compromised the safety of the bus.

When the crash occurred, Wanduka struggled to escape through the narrow window but couldn’t fit. Her colleagues, using their smartphones, broke two windows, allowing her to escape the wreckage.

Ramula Nakhumisa, in charge of the surgical ward at St. Charles Lwanga Hospital, confirmed that 18 patients were admitted following the accident. Fourteen of them were critically injured and required urgent surgery, while the other four had minor injuries.

She also reported that 15 patients have been discharged, with their families choosing to take them to other health facilities. Tragically, one of the survivors, a mother, arrived with her seven-month-old daughter, who was confirmed dead on arrival.

