Dozens feared dead after YY coach crashes on Katosi road

Jinja, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | A YY coach overturned and crashed Monday evening on the Mukono- Katosi- Jinja road , reportedly killing dozens of passengers.

“We confirm a single fatal road crash that occurred Today, May 5, 2025, at approximately 5:00 PM in Makindu Village, along the Kisoga–Nyenga Road in Buikwe District, ” said Police in a statement last night.

The crash involved a Scania motor vehicle, registration number UAV 701C, belonging to YY Company. The vehicle was traveling from Katosi to Jinja when the driver lost control at Makindu Village.

According to Police, it overturned and caught fire, resulting in the loss of lives. The number is yet to be identified but there were also injuries to multiple passengers who have been rushed to Kawolo Hospital, St. Francis Lwanga Hospital in Buikwe, and other nearby health facilities, where they are currently receiving medical attention.

Police and emergency services arrived on the scene, and helped extinguish the fire and retrieve the bodies of those who perished in the crash.




