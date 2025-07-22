SURVEY: Tobacco use declines in Uganda

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | A nationwide survey conducted by the Uganda Bureau of Statistics (UBOS) in partnership with the African Field Epidemiology Network (AFENET) has revealed a decline in the prevalence of tobacco use in Uganda. The latest data shows current usage stands at 6.7%, down from 7.9% in 2013.

Releasing findings from the Global Adult Tobacco Survey (GATS) on Wednesday (16th July), Dr. Joseph Magoola, an epidemiologist with AFENET, said the drop is partly attributed to the 2015 Tobacco Control Act. The decline was noted to be more significant among women, with northern Uganda recording the highest prevalence, while eastern Uganda had the lowest.

According to the data, tobacco use is most prevalent among individuals aged 45 and above, with a rate of 12.2%. Beyond prevalence, the survey also assessed exposure to secondhand smoke, access to health information, and smoking cessation trends. Conducted between November and December 2023, teams interviewed residents in randomly selected households across all regions of Uganda.

The findings show that only 58% of respondents had noticed health warnings on cigarette packaging, despite the Tobacco Control Act requiring clear labeling on all tobacco products. Dr. Magoola raised concerns over rising exposure to secondhand smoke, especially in government buildings. He noted that exposure had increased from 5.9% in 2013 to 8.3% in 2023.

Chris Kwizera, Executive Director of the Uganda Non-Communicable Diseases Alliance, expressed concern that despite the law, smoking continues in government premises. He blamed enforcement gaps on conflicts of interest, saying many policymakers or their associates own public establishments like bars where smoking occurs freely.

On the Ministry of Health’s response, Dr. Hafisa Lukwata, the Acting Assistant Commissioner for Mental Health and Substance Abuse Control, said while the government acknowledges continued smoking in public institutions, they have deliberately chosen not to designate smoking zones, as this would encourage the vice.

She further noted that many smokers buy single sticks, not full packs, which could explain why over half of the respondents reported not seeing health warnings, especially with the prevalence of illicit cigarette trade. At the dissemination meeting, officials echoed public sentiment, with over 80% of community members in the survey recommending higher taxes on tobacco products.

While the proposal was widely supported, attendees expressed skepticism, citing industry influence within key policy institutions as a major barrier to reform.

***

URN