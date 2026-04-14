IGG orders Jinja Southern Division Mayor to refund funds

Jinja, Uganda | URN | The Inspector General Of Government has directed the outgoing Jinja Southern Division mayor Nasser Ashiraf and 21 other staff to refund sh33.7 million that they irregularly received in the form of allowances.

According to the IGG, the money was meant to facilitate supervision of different government projects in the area. However, the IGG in a statement, said there is no written evidence that such activities were carried out in the course of the financial year.

The statement indicates that the available written evidence only shows that the mayor, the councillors and other technocrats signed for allowances, without clearly explaining why they were being paid.

The statement indicates that Nasser Ashiraf signed for sh1.7 million, whereas councillors who include Richard Kiirya, Agnes Auma, Grace Julu, Rodgers Anjoga, Innocent Otinga and Ali Ndaza signed for sh1.04 million each.

The Deputy Mayor, Maria Kasasa, and other councillors, who include Beatrice Achieng, Lillian Babirye and Faruwa Kitakule reportedly signed for sh750,000 each.

The biggest portion of this money was, however, shared among the technical staff. The senior assistant town clerk, Christopher Baliraine allegedly signed for sh4.45 million. Stenographer, Esther Kwenala, is reported to have received sh4.06 Million .

The divisional probation and welfare officer, Phoebe Kwagala is said to have received sh3.84 million, while the Senior Assistant Accountant, Prossie Nanangwe reportedly received 3.07 million .

The deputy town clerk of the Southern division, Joy Kasowole, signed for 1.75 million shillings, and Musa Waiswa, the accountant of the Southern division, received 1.5 million shillings.

According to the IGG’s statement, all the 22 officials implicated consented to receiving the money inappropriately, and they have since agreed to refund the same within the shortest time possible.

“During the investigations, the affected officers agreed to refund the money. The money was unaccounted for, contrary to regulations 123(7) of the local government financial and accounting regulations, 2007, which states that any public officer who fails to account for council funds without any reasonable excuse commits an offence,” reads the statement in part.

They have been directed to deposit the money into the inspectorate of government’s asset recovery account, and any official who defaults will be prosecuted before the anti-corruption court.