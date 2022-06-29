Sudan launches 1st direct maritime shipping route to China

Khartoum, Sudan | Xinhua | Sudan held the launching ceremony of Sudan-China Express, the first direct maritime shipping route between the two countries, in the capital Khartoum on Sunday.
Sudanese Minister of Transport Hisham Ali Ahmed Abuzaid and Chinese Ambassador to Sudan Ma Xinmin are among the officials and business representatives of both countries that attended the ceremony.
Noting that Sudan locates in northeastern Africa and on the west coast of the Red Sea, Ma said the country boasts unique geographical advantages and has served as a key passage for Chinese goods to Africa since ancient times.
The Chinese ambassador added that Sudan and China have great potential and broad prospects of cooperation in shipping.
A 32,000-ton maximum capacity cargo ship disembarked on her maiden voyage along the new route from the Sudan Port on June 11, and is expected to arrive at her destination, the Chinese eastern seaport of Qingdao, on July 1, said Xu Qun, executive president of Shanghai Greenroad International Logistics, the ship’s operator.
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Xinhua
The establishment of the Sudan-China Express is a game-changer for maritime logistics in Northeast Africa. By eliminating the need for transshipment hubs, this direct route significantly reduces transit times and operational costs for cargo moving between Khartoum and Qingdao. It is impressive to see how Sudan is leveraging its unique geographical position on the Red Sea to strengthen its role as a gateway to the African continent. For those interested in how these shipping lanes impact global supply chains, you can see here for more detailed insights on emerging trade corridors.