Success story: Distributor thrives through Coca-Cola Beverages Uganda partnership

Mbarara, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Peter Rwabunyegera, an Official Coca-Cola Distributor (OCCD) with Coca-Cola Beverages Uganda (CCBU), is celebrating a remarkable journey of growth and resilience as he marks a decade of operation in Mbarara.

Rwabunyegera’s distribution journey began in October 2013 at Kizungu Market, Mbarara. What started as a modest operation has since grown into a thriving enterprise under the name Rwape Investments, a trusted distributor in the region.

“Mr Rwabunyegera’s journey with CCBU shows the hard work and commitment we value in our Official Coca-Cola Distributors. His success story highlights the important role OCCDs play in ensuring our products reach every part of the market, and we remain devoted to partnering with customers for growth and striving for excellence across the value chain,” said Melkamu Abebe, general manager of CCBU, during a recent visit to the facility.

The distributor’s turning point came in July 2017, when he was awarded a larger market in Isingiro District, expanding his reach and increasing his sales.

“It was a difficult journey at first, but we stabilised after two years and have recently completed our new warehouse,” he reflects.

Measuring 80x40ft and sitting on half an acre, the warehouse marks a major milestone for Rwape Investments. It enhances Rwabunyegera’s operational capacity, enabling him to store and distribute products more efficiently.

“This sizable warehouse will also enable us to scale up and meet the increasing demand in the region,” Rwabunyegera explains.

He attributes his achievements to the backing from CCBU, a company in the Coca- Cola Beverages Africa group, particularly the training for his sales team, access to credit facilities, and regular supervision from the Area Sales Manager and Regional Sales Manager. “Their involvement in my day-to-day operations keeps me accountable and has been crucial for maintaining a healthy business,” he shares.

Networking with other OCCDs across the country has been instrumental for Rwape Investments’ growth. Peter enjoys attending meetings with fellow distributors, where they share insights and best practices.

“Learning from others in the same business helps me innovate and improve my operations. It’s a great opportunity to build relationships and share experiences.”

As Rwabunyegera looks to the future, he remains optimistic about expanding his distribution capabilities. With a solid foundation in place and a pledge to continuous improvement, Rwape Investments is positioned to reach new heights in the distribution sector.

“At CCBU we are dedicated to creating value and delivering exceptional service across every touchpoint of our business,” said Abebe.

“It’s about driving sustainable growth for our partners and providing top-tier service that ensures product availability at every consumer touchpoint. Our Route-to-Market strategy emphasises optimising operations with our OCCDs, ensuring smooth product movement from production to final consumption.”