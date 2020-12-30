Stop using foreigners to attack us – Amuriat

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The Forum for Democratic Change – FDC presidential candidate Patrick Amuriat Oboi says that the people mistreating opposition politicians in the country are not Ugandans.

While campaigning at Wiggins Secondary School in Kumi municipality on Tuesday, Amuriat claimed that the officers who attacked him on Monday were foreigners. He claims that the ruling party is using Rwandese and Congolese nationals in the forces to intimidate them.

According to Amuriat, after being pepper-sprayed at Buwaya village on his way to Tororo district on Monday, he is still having deep pain in the eyes. He told his supporters that he wears two pairs of glasses to try to protect himself from the substances he is being sprayed with.

Amuriat asked the people of Teso to support him since other regions have also promised to vote for him come the elections on January 14th next year. He said once voted as president, he will make sure there is restocking of cattle in the Teso region. Amuriat also promised to improve the standards of education, health, road network and dealing with the unemployment in the country.

FDC supporters in Kumi who were excited to see Amuriat pledged to give him a block vote from the region. Vincent Orisa and Issa Samanya, residents of Kumi Municipality believe that Amuriat if elected as the next president will improve livelihoods in the region.

Amuriat launched his campaign trail in Soroti before canvassing for votes in Serere, Katakwi, Amuria, Kaberamaido and Kalaki.

On his campaign trail to Teso on Tuesday, the police did not teargas or clash with FDC supporters except in Bukedea where they attempted to deny Amuriat access to town.

URN