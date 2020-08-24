State Minister Ogwang, three other NRM MP nominees unopposed

Four NRM MPs Unopposed after Party Nominations in Teso

Soroti, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Four National Resistance Movement (NRM) MPs have emerged unopposed after the nomination for party primaries across Teso region.

They include Hellen Adoa, the Serere Woman MP and State Minister for Fisheries, the Minister of State for ICT and National Guidance and Usuk County MP Peter Ogwang, who has opted to represent the newly created Ngariam County and the Bukedea Woman MP, Anita Among. The other is Emilly Sheila Amulo, the aspirant for the Soroti Woman MP seat.

Their names are contained in the party’s list of nominated candidates for the positions of MPs, District Chairpersons and Mayors.

For Soroti, Amulo will now face off with the current National Female Youth MP, Anne Adeke Ebaju of FDC and the incumbent, Angelline Osegge, while in Serere, Adoa will face off with former MP Alice Alaso Asianut, now under the Alliance for National Transformation- ANT while Ogwang awaits a test from FDC’s Charles Okure.

There is no opposition challenger yet for Anita Among in Bukedea. Paul Omer, FDC’s Party Mobilizer in Teso said that they are still searching for the candidate for the Bukedea Woman MP seat.

Merab Amongin, who had earlier picked NRM nomination forms as Amongins’ sole challenger was sent to prison on two counts of selling classified drugs and operating an unlicensed drug shop. She was arrested on August 3, 2020, and arraigned before Bukedea Grade One Magistrate Patrick Talifuna