Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Stanbic Bank Uganda has launched a service that allows new customers to open personal accounts online. The digitized process, which is accessible off the Stanbic Bank website www.stanbicbank.co.ug, means that customers can now open accounts on the go, anywhere, in any country and anytime.

According to Stanbic Bank’s Head of Customer Channels, Miriam Naigembe, the online Account Opening Solution service requires no paperwork, has fewer requirements and saves time. Customers no longer have to queue inside the bank for the purpose of opening accounts.

“Previously, new customers would have to go through the long process filling paperwork for every requirement. It’s great to note that we have done a review of the requirements and all a customer needs to open the account is a National ID/Student ID (for Ugandans), Passport and valid visa for Non-Ugandan nationals, a passport photo and their signature,” Naigembe said.

She added that off smartphones one can take a photo of themselves, of the ID and signature and upload in a matter of minutes. “The long, tedious process and requirements such as an LC letter, letter of introduction and proof of income is now a thing of the past,” she said.

Once document verification is complete, the account will be activated in a matter of minutes during the working day.

URN