Stanbic Bank urges youth to exploit targeted empowerment initiatives

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Stanbic Bank’s head of personal banking, Israel Arinaitwe has urged students and recent graduates to actively exploit the youth empowerment initiatives available to sharpen their skills, strengthen their goals, and position themselves for growth after university.

Arinaitwe said, “What we’ve done as a bank, first and foremost, is to make sure that we are a youth-friendly bank. In fact, we are the only bank in this country that has a dedicated youth manager, Head of Youth. What does that mean? It means that they are thinking about you.”

He was speaking on the last day of the Makerere Career Expo 2026, at Makerere University on March 13th 2026. The expo, which is a nationwide university and tertiary institutions’ outreach initiative aimed at preparing young people for the rapidly evolving world of work, is shaped by technological advancement and artificial intelligence.

Arinaitwe said, “To help you finish university and learn some skills, we’ve partnered with our clients to give you internship opportunities. But I think it’s important. Most of you told us that, you know, even before we get a job or start a business, I must get an internship opportunity.”

“Banks will finance a good idea, a good business idea. So where I started from, you get an internship, finish your university, get the right training, and begin and start your journey to starting a business. And what we are doing is giving you different financing for different businesses,” he said.

The event was designed to connect students and recent graduates with employers, global education opportunities, and career development resources.

Day 3 was organised under the theme, “Connecting Potential to Purpose: Partnerships for Sustainable Impact”. The Career Expo will take place across 14 universities and tertiary institutions between 11th March and 21st April 2026, supported by different partners such as, Stanbic Bank, MasterCard Foundation, NSSF and others

Students were exposed to scholarship opportunities and further education pathways, allowing them to expand their academic and professional prospects.

Career development resources included: Workshops on CV writing, 30-second elevator pitches, and professional networking, Guidance on international scholarships, university applications, and visa processes, Masterclasses on thriving in the digital workspace, freelancing, and remote work; Insights from NSSF on long-term social security planning and financial security.

Arinaitwe said, “Every year, over 25,000 students graduate from universities and tertiary institutions across the country, yet the world of work is evolving every single day. We believe the Expo allows students to better understand these realities and prepare themselves for meaningful careers.”