Stanbic Bank unveils Shs100 million FlexiPay campaign to boost digital payments

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Stanbic Bank Uganda has kicked off a three-month nationwide campaign to promote its flagship digital payments platform, FlexiPay. The initiative, dubbed the FlexiPay Cashback Explosion, will reward users with over Shs 100 million in prizes and cashback, while also driving financial inclusion and accelerating Uganda’s transition to a cashless economy.

During the launch event held at Boda Boda Banja offices in Kampala, the bank announced that every FlexiPay user who pays a bill of Shs 50,000 or more over the next 90 days will stand a chance to win exciting rewards, including supermarket trolley dashes and instant cashback.

Melisa Nyakwera, Stanbic Bank’s Head of Commercial Banking, said the campaign aligns with the bank’s broader goal of fostering digital innovation, financial access, and inclusive economic growth. “FlexiPay is more than a wallet—it’s a business enabler and a vehicle for transformation. Through this platform, we’re creating smarter financial systems that work for every Ugandan,” she said.

She added that Stanbic’s purpose, “Uganda is our home, we drive her growth,” is being brought to life through such digital innovations that improve people’s lives and strengthen businesses.

Saurabh Jain, Chief Operations Officer of Boda Boda Banja, shared the company’s success story with FlexiPay, which they adopted in 2022. He said switching from cash to digital payments helped eliminate operational risks such as theft and loan defaults, while also making customer payments more convenient and secure. “FlexiPay transformed how we operate. Now our clients can pay from anywhere—markets, rural areas, or urban centres—without agents worrying about cash shortages or long travel,” Jain said.

Boda Boda Banja employs over 400 staff and has financed more than 80,000 motorcycles for Ugandan youth, supporting job creation and inclusive growth.

FlexiPay Product Lead Dan Atuhairwe confirmed that over the campaign period, users will enjoy a 10% instant cashback on every transaction above Shs 50,000, across partner merchants including restaurants, bars, supermarkets, boutiques, and fuel stations. “This is about rewarding our users for choosing digital. FlexiPay is fast, safe, and secure—customers can dial *291# or use the app to start enjoying the benefits,” Atuhairwe said.

He reassured customers of the platform’s strong security measures, which protect both funds and data. “We prioritise the safety of our users through advanced technology and encryption, offering a seamless and secure cashless experience,” he added.

Launched in 2022, FlexiPay has rapidly grown into one of Uganda’s most trusted digital finance platforms, now boasting over 1.5 million active wallets. It supports affordable cross- network money transfers, bill payments, event ticketing, and more. Additionally, it facilitates money remittances from over 25 countries including the UAE, Europe, Asia, and the Americas—with zero transaction fees. In 2024 alone, FlexiPay processed over Shs 30 billion in international remittances.

Its role in advancing financial inclusion and innovation has earned it local and global recognition, including by the International Fund for Agricultural Development (IFAD).

As the campaign unfolds, Stanbic is inviting Ugandans—especially the unbanked and underserved—to embrace FlexiPay as a gateway to modern financial services, business empowerment, and everyday convenience.