Stanbic Bank Uganda’s Agutamba in Africa’s Top 100 Corporate Communication Leaders

Kampala , Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Africa PR Week, the continent’s leading platform for public relations and strategic communications professionals, has named Stanbic Bank Uganda’s Kenneth Agutamba among the Top 100 Corporate Communication Leaders in Africa.

The recognition, announced during Africa PR Week in Nairobi, places Agutamba among a select group of practitioners shaping how African organisations manage reputation, navigate complexity, and communicate purpose in increasingly demanding operating environments.

Africa PR Week has emerged as a benchmark convening for senior communicators, spotlighting leadership that goes beyond visibility to include crisis navigation, stakeholder trust, and impact-driven storytelling across the continent.

Officials said that Agutamba, who was appointed to the role of country manager reputation and corporate communication in 2021 has played a central advisory role to Stanbic Bank Uganda’s long executive leadership bench, supporting management through critical moments that required strategic judgement, calm counsel and disciplined communication.

Industry observers note that strategic communication has become increasingly vital within financial services, where reputation resilience is closely linked to public confidence and business continuity.

Beyond crisis leadership, Agutamba has been instrumental in shaping a more human-centred and impact-led organisational narrative for the bank deliberately foregrounding how financial services translate into tangible outcomes for women, youth and farmers, rather than abstract growth metrics. This shift mirrors broader continental trends toward purpose-driven communication and accountability.

His work has also been associated with strengthened engagement between the bank and Uganda’s media ecosystem, contributing to more transparent, constructive relationships and a more accessible approach to financial reporting that centres impact on Ugandans.

Sector-wide influence

A member of the Professional Public Relations Associations of Rwanda and Uganda, Agutamba’s impact extends beyond institutional leadership.

He currently serves as Chairperson of the Uganda Bankers Association’s Peer Committee on Marketing and Communication, steering sector-wide dialogue on reputation standards, crisis preparedness and coordinated communication. He is also a member of the Financial Fraud Consortium Technical Working Group, a Bank of Uganda-supported industry initiative.

These roles underscore a growing recognition of communications leadership as a strategic, industry-shaping function, rather than a support discipline.

Reflecting on the recognition, Agutamba said: “This honour is deeply humbling. To be recognised by peers across the continent is both motivating and grounding. I dedicate it to the ecosystem of leaders, colleagues and mentors at Stanbic Bank Uganda and the wider Standard Bank Group who have created the space to lead with confidence, courage and impact. It reinforces my belief that strong, values-led communication is essential to building trust and shaping Africa’s future.”

The Africa PR Week is an annual continental forum that brings together senior public relations and communications professionals to advance best practice, strengthen professional standards and amplify African narratives globally.

Stanbic Bank Uganda is the anchor subsidiary of Stanbic Uganda Holdings Limited, a member of the Standard Bank Group, Africa’s largest lender by assets, with operations across more than 20 African countries.