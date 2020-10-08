Stampede as police battles suspected gang members in Gulu city

Gulu, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | There were clashes between Police and about 30 suspected street goons in Gulu City on Thursday morning.

The clashes occurred around L.A Bar hangout in Layibi-Go Down, Lacakwitte Sub-Ward in West Division around 10 am.

The unruly group traded lethal blows and kicks with the officers leaving seven of the suspects with broken ribs and jaws. One police officer was also injured in the skirmishes.

Patrick Jimmy Okema, the Aswa River Region Police Spokesperson, says they deliberately deployed newly trained Field Force Unit-FFU Officers in an intelligence-led operation to evict the rowdy gang from the streets.

According to Okema, a fistfight ensued between the officer and the gang members, which lasted for over 20 minutes.

He, however, says the officers were able to subdue the ringleaders of the group and picked up 30 suspects, who are locked up at Gulu Central Police Station.

Samuel Odoki, a resident of Layibi who witnessed the fracas applauded police for the new approach of arresting criminals.

He observed that the area is a known spot for harbouring hooligans who abuse banned substances and waylay road users at night.

The Layibi Division LC III Chairperson, Alfred Oluba, says the deadly scuffle left individuals on both sides with injuries.

Gulu Resident District Commissioner, Maj. Santo Okot Lapolo, who also doubles as the District Security Committee Chairperson, says the suspects will be dealt with ‘decisively’ in order to restore sanity in the City.

Over 600, unruly youths engage in criminal activities such as burglary and snatching bags on streets of Gulu City to make ends meet.

********

URN