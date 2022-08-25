St Peter’s College Tororo Old Boys to play football in 2023

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The St Peter’s College Tororo Old Boys Association (SPECTOBA) has concluded plans for three charity football games next year to boost efforts at supporting the development of the school in eastern Uganda.

The football games are expected to attract the older generation of students who were at Tororo College in the 70s,80s and 90s. According to the old boys association chairman Felix Okuye, detailed plans for the three games will be released on September 24, 2022 when SPECTOBA holds the second round of its OBs 2022 football league.

The tentative plans are for two former Chairmen Wilbrod Owor and Samuel Wasike to assemble a Chairman’s XI to play 3 games and raise money for the Chairman Emeritus Fund. The two former chairman will then determine where the money collected will be channeled to, at the Tororo based school.

Even those of us who will be reserve referees need to train?😂 — Charles Onyango-Obbo (@cobbo3) August 24, 2022

Just to be clear, I can do both goal-tending and midfield. I am ready, let me know when the play is on. Suited up and ready to go! — Opiyo Oloya (@OpiyoOloya) August 24, 2022

Please forgive me for making you go through the memory lane full of pain and agony inflicted upon TC. the mighty Njasians, you need another rap? We could do a replay as OBs soon and you will not eat for a week, absolute loss of appetite — Hon. Jacob Marksons Oboth (@ObothOboth) August 24, 2022

SPECTOBA’s most recognized support to the school, has previously been through the Bernard Onyango Academic Excellence (BOACE) Awards and Scholarship.

SPECTOBA partnered with the family of the late Bernard Onyango, to introduce a scholarship scheme to reward students who performed best in O and A-Level Examinations. It was launched with a public lecture at Makerere University that had former Prime Minister Apollo Nsibambi as keynote speaker in 2014.

Onyango was the first student at the school to score aggregate 8 in 8 in the East African Certificate of Education (EACE), the precursor to today’s Uganda Certificate of Education (UCE), before going on to become the first African Academic Registrar at the University of East Africa; and the pioneer and most renown Academic Registrar at both Makerere University and Uganda Martyrs University Nkozi.

His 1948 O’ Level academic record stood unmatched until 2013 when Isaac Munno scored aggregates 8 in 8 in the 2013 UCE. Munno was thus the first BOACE award winner, getting a scholarship of sh5million for his A level education.

