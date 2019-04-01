Ssebulime shooting; police stuck, await ministers guidance

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Police are stuck with the case file involving State Minister for ICT Aidah Nantaba, whose false alarm on suspected assailants resulted in the killing of a biker, Ronald Ssebulime.

Police spokesman Fred Enanga told the weekly police press briefing this morning that investigators were stuck when Nantaba snubbed their summons and indicated that her movements had been restricted, on the advice of the president.

Enanga said they have now sought guidance from the Ministry of Internal Affairs on how a statement can be extracted from Nantaba, whose narrative remains the axle of all investigations in relation to the shooting.

“She acknowledged receipt of our summons and her explanation for not appearing has made us seek guidance from our line ministry. We’re now waiting for the communication from the Internal Affairs Ministry….,” Enanga said.

Ssebulime was arrested after an alert to Police by Nantaba that she was being trailed. Reports indicate that he was shot in cold blood, after being handcuffed by police personnel. The act has since sparked public and political criticism, classifying it as an extrajudicial killing.

Initial police investigations indicated that Ssebulime was found in the company of another person, who was giving him directions to his children’s school. A subsequent search found a package of food and drinks in his bag. Last week, police said three officers had been arrested in connection to Ssebulime’s gruesome murder.

Enanga elaborated that witness accounts helped them to unravel lies that had been reported by police officers who responded to Nantaba’s assassination scare. Enanga said Police Chief Political Commissar Asan Kasingye has tried to meet the deceased’s family in vain.

“Our CPC tried to meet family members but they made us wait up to 7 p.m. and we had to withdraw. You know the family is confused about whether to work with police or go with what politicians are telling them,” Enanga said.

*******

URN