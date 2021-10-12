Ssebulime murder: Nantaba accuses police for tampering with evidence

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Kayunga District Woman Member of Parliament Idah Nantaba has accused police of tampering with evidence in the murder of Ronald Ssebulime.

Nantaba was testifying in court in the case where the state accuses Corporal David Ssali of shooting a handcuffed Ssebulime in March 2019.

Nantaba who appeared as a state witness for cross examination conducted by Mukono regional State Attorney Aisha Naluze at Mukono High Court declined to confirm whether the motorcycle presented as exhibit is the exact bike that was used by the late Ssebulime to trail her.

According to Nantaba, the bike presented was repaired and currently appearing in new shape, the bike’s back light seems to have been replaced with a new one and the number plate that had been tied with a rope was probably removed in the process of making repairs. A handle used to carry bags is also tied on the presented bike.

She therefore requested the state to make comparison of the current appearance of the bike with old pictures captured by investigating officers at the Crime Investigations Division headquarters.

Naluze, the State Attorney has requested court to give the prosecution more time to look into the matter of the evidence presented. Justice Henry Kaweesa has adjourned the session to Tuesday (today) at 9am for further hearing.

Corporal David Ssali, attached to Kasangati police station was charged and remanded to Luzira prison after the crime and a ballistic report confirmed that the killer gun actually belonged to him.

URN