Speeding subaru driver kills two babies in Jinja

Jinja, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Police in Kiira region, on Saturday confirmed the death of two toddlers; Aidah Timugilwa aged three months and 18 months old Patience Namusobya, who were knocked dead by a vehicle of Subaru series with registration; UBE 853V, in Busiibe trading center, in Buwenge sub county, in Jinja district, along the Jinja-Kamuli highway.

The deceased have been taken to Buwenge health center IV mortuary, awaiting postmortem.

The two were riding with their parents, Richard Wakayinjja and Susan Naisanga, on a bicycle heading to Buwenge town council, when a speeding Subaru driver lost control and rammed into them.

Wakayinja and Naisanga sustained serious head injuries and were rushed to Jinja regional referral hospital emergency ward for further management.

The unidentified driver has since fled into hiding, however, the vehicle has been impounded at Kagoma police station yard.

Rosette Tikabula, a resident in the area said that the toddlers hit their heads on the road and bled to death, but well-wishers managed to rush their parents to Jinja hospital for further management.

The officer in charge of traffic in Kiira North police division, Richard Wabwire, said that the casualties are registering progress towards successful recovery.

Wabwire also noted that efforts of hunting down the driver are underway and he challenged road users to observe traffic regulations and speed limits, which he says will reduce on future occurrences of related accidents.

URN