South Sudanese refugees still entering Uganda despite border closure

Arua, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | South Sudanese refugees continue entering Uganda despite the closure of the country`s borders. President, Yoweri Museveni announced the closure of Uganda’s borders last week to contain the spread of the Corona virus alias COVID19.

The State Minister for Refugees and Disaster Preparedness, Musa Ecweru also announced last week that they had stopped receiving new refugees because of the COVID19 threat. Uganda has since registered 33 confirmed COVID cases.

However, Titus Jogo, the Adjumani Refugee Desk Officer told URN over the weekend that they receive between 30-34 South Sudanese nationals on daily basis.

He explained that the refugees enter Uganda through the porous border, which stretches from Moyo to Lamwo district.

He says that most of the refugees come to pick food and money distributed by humanitarian agencies and cross back into South Sudan.

Jogo however says they after holding a series of meetings with security, they have resolved to repatriate all refugees entering Uganda through porous borders.

Adjumani District Health Officer, George Bhoka says the continuous entry of South Sudanese refugees into Uganda compromises the health of residents and refugees in the district.

Nancy Aol, a resident of Adjumani town, says the continued entry of South Sudanese makes it difficult to fight the corona pandemic since they mingle freely with people in the district.

Denis Idro, another resident of Adjumani town observes that most of the new entrants neither speak English nor Ma`di, which makes it difficult for residents to guide them on hand washing.

URN