Soroti Anglican Bishop, christians mourn Pope Francis

SOROTI, UGANDA | THE INDEPENDENT | The Soroti Diocese Bishop, Kosea Odongo, has joined his counterparts from the Soroti Catholic Diocese to express their deep sorrow over the passing of Pope Francis.

Bishop Odongo extended his heartfelt condolences, stating, “I want to join my brothers in the Catholic Church to condole with them in this trying moment and to encourage them that the Lord gives, and He is the one who has taken.”

He emphasised the importance of faith during this difficult time. In a message of support to his colleague, Bishop Joseph Eciru Oliach of Soroti Catholic Diocese.

Bishop Odongo urged him to remain strong. “We pray that you find solace and strength that comes from the Lord.” Although I’m not a Catholic, I want to acknowledge the significant impact Pope Francis had on the world. “I have seen the work Pope Francis has done. He has organised the Catholic Church since he was elected and has served not only Catholics but different denominations around the globe. We pray that the good Lord receives him as we continue to pray,” he noted.

Fr. Robert Echogu, the Vicar General of the Soroti Catholic Diocese, shared that the diocese received the news of Pope Francis’s passing with a heavy heart, joining the rest of the world in mourning. “Humanly speaking, it’s shocking because we have lost a pastor who has dedicated his life to spreading the Word and has done much to change humanity,” he remarked.

Fr. Echogu also reflected on the hope that had been felt regarding the Pope’s recovery, stating, “Although he had been sickly in and out of the hospital, there had been hope among us that he would recover and return to spread the Word of the Lord. We derive hope from the lifestyle of the person we mourn today; his death is not a loss.” The Soroti Catholic Diocese cherishes Pope Francis for his dedicated mission and work.

Fr. Echogu expressed gratitude to everyone who is mourning alongside the Catholic Church. Pope Francis was widely recognised for his commitment to peace, travelling around the world to preach this vital message. Fr. Echogu recalled a particularly memorable moment when the Pope engaged with South Sudanese leaders Riek Machar and Salva Kiir, advocating for unity and reconciliation. “The Pope went down on his knees and kissed their feet, a powerful symbol of peace that moved many, including one female leader who was moved to tears,” he recounted.

Pope Francis passed away on Easter Monday, April 21, 2025, at the age of 88, at his residence in the Vatican’s Casa Santa Marta.

Pope Francis had been hospitalised for bronchitis and later diagnosed with bilateral pneumonia, ultimately returning to his Vatican residence for recovery before his passing. The unity displayed by both the Soroti Church of Uganda and the Catholic Diocese in this moment of mourning reflects the deep respect and appreciation felt for Pope Francis’s contributions to humanity and the Christian faith.

*****

URN