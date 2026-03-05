Somalia parliament approves new constitution

The new constitution extends the presidential term from the current four years to five years. It also stipulates that the president will be elected by parliament, while members of parliament will be chosen directly by citizens.

MOGADISHU, SOMALIA | Xinhua | Somalia’s bicameral parliament on Wednesday approved the country’s new constitution following a protracted process that spanned more than 13 years.

Sheikh Aden Mohamed Nur, speaker of the House of the People, the lower house of the Federal Parliament, announced that 186 members of the lower house and 37 senators from the Upper House voted in favor of the new constitution during a joint session.

“Today is a historic day, worthy of remembrance as our constitution transitions from a provisional one to an official, lawful one,” Nur said.

The new constitution will be formally signed into law by President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud. It replaces the provisional constitution adopted in 2012, when more than 800 delegates adopted it at a conference in Mogadishu while the country was under a transitional government.

“Today marks a defining milestone for Somalia as we fulfill our constitutional mandate to complete and adopt our Constitution, transitioning it from provisional status to the supreme law of the land,” said Khadija Mohamed Al-Makhzoumi, a lawmaker and minister of family affairs and human rights.

The new constitution extends the presidential term from the current four years to five years. It also stipulates that the president will be elected by parliament, while members of parliament will be chosen directly by citizens.

Under the new constitution, the prime minister is appointed by the president, but may be removed by parliament.

The constitution defines the roles of the executive, legislature, and judiciary, and establishes oversight mechanisms designed to prevent abuse of office, ensure transparency, and uphold the rule of law.

Justice and Constitutional Affairs Minister Hassan Moallin Mohamud Sheikh Ali lauded the new constitution, describing its approval by parliament as a historic milestone in the nation’s journey toward stability, good governance, and national unity.

“The Constitution did not come easily. It has taken time, resources, and unwavering commitment from all stakeholders to craft a document that reflects the aspirations of the Somali people. Today, we lay the foundation for a just, secure, and prosperous Somalia,” Moallin said in a statement.

He added that the approval of the revised constitution marks significant progress in strengthening democratic institutions, clarifying Somalia’s federal system, and moving the country beyond the long-standing provisional constitutional framework.

Experts said the document, now set for implementation, is widely regarded as central to restoring law and order after decades of political turbulence and conflict. ■