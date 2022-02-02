Smoking during pregnancy increases risk of infant long-term ocular morbidity: research

Jerusalem, Israel | Xinhua | Israeli researchers have found that smoking during pregnancy significantly increases the risk of long-term ocular morbidity in newborns, the Soroka Medical Center in southern Israel said on Tuesday.

According to a comprehensive study conducted by the center and Ben Gurion University, smoking during pregnancy increases the risk of childhood ocular disease by 40 percent, compared to children born to mothers who did not smoke during pregnancy.

The finding was based on the observation of 250,000 newborns, the study said.

The researchers said that smoking during pregnancy impairs the supply of oxygen to the fetus, which is a risk factor for obstetric complications and postpartum dangers.

