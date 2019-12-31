Six killed in Mbarara-Kabale road accident

Mbarara, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Six people have been killed in an accident along the Kabale – Mbarara highway.

The accident occurred on Monday at 7:30 pm at Rubanga trading centre in Ntungamo district. It involved a school van Toyota Hiace belonging to Glory Primary School in Wakiso District which was heading to Mbarara.

Fred Tumusiime, an eyewitness says that the front tyres of the van registration number UBD 820Z burst, forcing it to veer off the road and knocked a motorcycle Bajaj registration number UER 363D, which was carrying three people.

Tumusiime says that two people who were on the motorcycle and four in the van died on the spot.

Opus Justine, the Rwizi Region Police Traffic Officer says that they are yet to establish the identities of the the dead and the injured who were taken to Rubaare Health Center IV.

