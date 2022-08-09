Sironko parish chief killed in Mbale city

Mbale, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | An unidentified assailant has slit the throat of Grace Nambozo, a parish chief in Sironko district and resident of Wagagai cell, Nkoma ward in Mbale City Northern Division.

Namboozo met her death at around 7pm on Monday evening. Namboozo’s friend who met her before she was killed, told URN on condition of anonymity that an unknown person called the deceased while arranging her properties to shift from her rental to another area.

According to the source, Namboozo informed him that she would be back shortly after meeting the caller but never returned only to hear that she had been hacked to death.

Denis Giboni, a resident of Wagagi cell says that the assailant pounced on the deceased in a dark corridor, adding that she ran limping with cuts all over her body and the throat and they tried to rush her to the hospital but she died on a boda boda.

Wandulu Rogers, another resident and close friend of the deceased, says the area where she was attacked is a black spot. He accused the local leaders of not providing the necessary security, saying that the LC I chairperson and his Secretary are perpetual drunkards who have failed in their duties.

Joseph Shibulo, the Nkoma ward defense secretary says that they found a knife at the scene of crime and they are still wondering who could have killed someone in their area.

URN