Shs41bn contract signed for road works in Kyengera Town Council

Wakiso, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | China Railway 7th Group Construction Company Limited has been awarded the contract to construct two key roads in Kyengera Town Council, Wakiso District.

The contract, worth 41 billion shillings, covers the construction of the Kitemu-Kisozi and Nagalabi spa road (6.5 km).

The project is expected to be completed within 18 months. The signing ceremony took place on Wednesday at Wakiso District Headquarters. The Chief Administrative Officer Alfred Malinga thanked the government for initiating the road works in Wakiso district.

Justine Mbabazi, the District Resident Commissioner of Wakiso District urged the contractor to offer job opportunities to residents in Wakiso. She also urged all the people in Wakiso to monitor the project to curb shoddy work.

Edemachu Monica Ejua, the Undersecretary at the Ministry of Kampala Capital City Metropolitan Affairs, said that there are plans to construct markets for vendors along the constructed roads.

Edemachu added that the project will also include the construction of walkways and installing solar lights and CCTV Cameras.

