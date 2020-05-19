Shortage of clean water in Palaro sub county worries residents

Gulu, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Residents of Palaro Sub County in Gulu are worried about the shortage of clean water in the fight against the spread of the Coronavirus (COVID-19).

David Ngole, the Palaro Sub County Chairperson says that locals in the area are drawing water from open springs to embrace routine hand washing as a measure to curtail the spread of the virus.

Ngole disclosed that 19 out of the 32 boreholes in the Sub County are non-functional after they broke down about two years ago. He said the damaged boreholes have broken and rusted pipes, damaged pumping handles and nozzles among others.

He says that request to have the boreholes repaired was forwarded to the Gulu district department of works and technical services a year ago, but no repairs have been done.

Richard Tek-kwo, a resident of Mede Village in Oroko Parish which is greatly hit by the shortage of clean water says his family is depending on water harvested from rain and open springs in order to adhere to the Health Ministry`s guidelines like always washing hands.

Nelson Mandela Odong, Adee Village Chairperson disclosed that the two boreholes in his area are all damaged and people are drawing water from Lagot Anyira open spring to have water for washing in their homes.

Richard Jomeo, a member of the Gulu district Coronavirus risk assessment and communication committee told Uganda Radio Network (URN) on Monday that water shortages and lack of protective gears are the key challenges faced by people living in the rural communities in Gulu district. He noted that their assessment indicates that this has greatly affected the fight against COVID-19.

However, Patrick Kinyera, the Gulu District Secretary for Works and Technical Services told URN that he is aware of the problems and noted that 19 boreholes in Palaro Sub County out of 32 which are broken. He said the repairs need around 300 million shillings.

*******

URN