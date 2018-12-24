Shoprite opens first outlet in Kenya

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | South African retailer, Shoprite, has taken over space which was vacated by Nakumatt supermarkets at Westgate Mall in Nairobi, becoming the anchor tenant at the shopping complex.

Kenya’s Business Daily reported on Nov. 14 that Shoprite store located at the mall’s ground floor will be the retailer’s first outlet to be opened in Kenya.

The South African retailer, which currently operates in Tanzania and Uganda with a strong presence in Central, Southern and West Africa, also plans to open four outlets in the country next year.

The planned outlets will be at Garden City Mall in Nairobi, City Mall in Nyali, Mombasa, and Waterfront Mall in Karen and at a new mall under construction off Nairobi’s city centre dubbed the Beacon.