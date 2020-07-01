Shell Select introduces online shopping platform

Kampala, Uganda | Julius Businge | Interested customers are now able to do their shopping at Shell Select shops through a new online shopping platform dubbed “Click to Collect or Deliver”.

The company said in a media release that via a dedicated website, for an initial 10 shops spread across the suburbs in and around Kampala, customers can do product browsing, order placement, and later pick the groceries when packed and ready, or have the goods delivered to their doorstep. In due course, customers will also be able to access the solution on the Shell Africa App that currently includes the Shell Loyalty programme for various customers. The online store will allow shoppers to access a wide range of affordable and high quality products from the well-stocked Shell Select stores.

“Owing to the new reality presented by the coronavirus pandemic, it is important for businesses to innovate and find safer and more hygienic ways to serve customers as we continue to exercise caution to stem the spread of this pandemic,” said Moses Kebba, the marketing manager for Vivo Energy Uganda.

He added that the Shell “Click to Collect or Deliver” service is convenient, fast and safe as it allows shoppers to spend less time walking through supermarket aisles.

The Shell Select stores that have now gone live and are already trading online include: Shell Bugolobi, Shell Kabalagala, Shell Kireka, Shell Kasangati, Shell Kira road, Shell Ntinda, Shell Bunga, Shell Lugogo, Shell Najjera and Shell Gayaza.

Meanwhile, Shell has entered into a partnership with Sendy to make swift and timely home deliveries.

“We strive to deliver a pleasurable retail experience for our customers. Providing a choice of reliable, convenient and affordable delivery options is essential which is why we collaborated with Sendy. These riders have been trained in social distancing and hygiene measures, and will deliver the goods safely and in good time,” Kebba said.

Under the Shell “Click to Collect or Deliver” service, all payments will be contactless via a standalone Shell Payments App as well as through mobile money, bank transfer or by card.

Vivo Energy is constantly looking for new and better ways to ease customer journeys through convenience with first to market innovations like the Shell “Click to Collect or Deliver” and the recently introduced Shell Gas home delivery.