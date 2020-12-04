Sheikh Nuhu Muzaata has died

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Sheikh Nuhu Muzaata, an Imam leader and head of Dawa in Uganda has passed on. Muzaata passed on at International Hospital Kampala- IHK on Friday where he had been admitted.

In his Facebook post, the Kawempe Division North MP Latiff Ssebagala Sengendo confirmed Muzatta’s death.

“Innalilahi wainailayhi Rajoun. Sheik Nuhu Muzaata has died. May Allah strengthen us. This is a very difficult time,” read Ssebagala’s post.

Two weeks ago, Muzaata was rushed to the IHK following an attack.

On Wednesday, the Supreme Mufti, Sheikh Siliman Kasule Ndirangwa said that Muzaata was in stable condition and that he would soon be discharged. Ndirangwa also dismissed reports that the vocal cleric was poisoned.

According to Ndirangwa, Muzaata was suffering from normal sickness and that he had tested negative for COVID-19.

Muzaata has also been the spokesperson of the Kibuli Muslim faction.

