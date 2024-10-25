Sheikh Bukenya is Uganda’s new 2nd Deputy Mufti

Sunday , October 27 2024
The Independent October 25, 2024 NEWS 1 Comment

Dr. Muhammad Bukenya shortly after being announced Second Deputy Mufti

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Dr. Hafith Muhammad Haruna Bukenya, previously the Kadhi of Kayunga Muslim District, has been appointed as the new Second Deputy Mufti of Uganda. His official unveiling took place on Thursday afternoon at Old Kampala, led by Dr. Ziyad Lubanga, the Director of Sharia at the Uganda Muslim Supreme Council (UMSC).

Sheikh Bukenya’s selection followed a competitive process that included several candidates. Notable contenders were Sheikh Muhammad Hood Ggaliwango, the Kadhi of Lubaga Muslim District, and Sheikh Abdukarim Karamoja, the Director of Sharia and Regional Assistant to the Mufti for the Ankole Region.

He replaces Sheikh Muhammad Ali Waiswa, who was promoted to Deputy Mufti after the impeachment of Sheikh Abdullah Ssemambo. Sheikh Bukenya is the director Ubayi Quran memorisation schools.

