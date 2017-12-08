Shaban sent off as Swaziland holds Uganda’s Hippos

COSAFA U20: Swaziland 2 🇺🇬 Uganda 2

CECAFA: South Sudan 1 🇺🇬 Uganda 5

Kitwe, Zambia | COSAFA U20 MEDIA | Swaziland threw group A of the COSAFA Under-20 Championships open by picking their first point in 2-2 draw with highly fancied Uganda.

While the result kept Uganda top of the group, they got a big blow when their lead goalscorer Muhammad Shaban was sent off after a second caution.

Shaban had scored the two goals as Uganda’s Hippos beat African champions Zambia in the opener on Wedneday, and had struck one of the two goals today against Swaziland.

Only the top team in each pool and the best runner-up advance to the semifinals that will be played on December 14.

STANDINGS

Group A P W D L GF GA GD Pts

Uganda 2 1 1 0 4 2 +2 4

Malawi 1 1 0 0 3 2 +1 3

Swaziland 2 0 1 1 4 5 -1 1

Zambia 1 0 0 1 0 2 -2 0

Uganda mauls South Sudan

Uganda Cranes snatched their first win of the ongoing CECAFA Challenge Cup in Kenya, beating South Sudan 5-1 in Kakamega.

Two goals from Derrick Nsibambia ensured the victory that puts them joint top of the group with Burundi. The other goals were scored by Milton Karisa, Hood Kaweesa and Nico Wadada.

Uganda are defending champions and are now joint top of group B with Burundi with 4 points. The final game is this Sunday against Ethiopia.

Uganda Cranes XI: Benjamin Ochan (GK), Nico Wakiro Wadada, Isaac Muleme, Timothy Awany, Bernard Muwanga (Captain), Ibrahim Sadam Juma, Allan Kyambadde (75′ Daniel Isiagi), Derrick Nsibambi, Muzamiru Mutyaba (45′ Tom Masiko), Hood Kaweesa and Milton Karisa (67′ Paul Mucureezi)