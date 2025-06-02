Sh714m solar drying facility to improve Masaka silver fish quality

Masaka, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The quality of silver fish from landing sites in Masaka District is expected to improve significantly following the construction of a Sh714 million solar-powered drying facility.

The government, in partnership with the East African Community Lake Victoria Fisheries Organization (LVFO), has laid the foundation for the first-ever modern solar drying facility at Ddimo Landing Site in Kyesiiga Sub-county. The project aims to address longstanding challenges in post-harvest handling of silver fish in the area.

According to George Ntale, the Masaka District Fisheries Officer, construction of the facility will soon be underway, with the installation of solar dryers expected to begin soon. He noted that the project, which is funded by the International Fund for Agricultural Development (IFAD), will enhance the quality of silver fish, improving incomes for local dealers.

Currently, most silver fish dealers—mainly women—dry their catch on bare ground or wooden stands. This exposes the fish to contamination by stones, sand, and bird droppings, making it unsuitable for some markets. Ntale said the sun-drying method is especially unreliable during the rainy season, leading to significant losses for both the dealers and the district in terms of local revenue.

To prepare for the facility’s completion, the district has started mobilizing dealers at various landing sites to form associations that will help manage and use the new infrastructure effectively.

Roses Nassaka, a silver fish dealer, welcomed the initiative, saying their income had been declining due to poor post-harvest practices. She noted that foreign buyers, particularly from Rwanda and the Democratic Republic of Congo, had stopped purchasing Ugandan silver fish due to contamination issues. “We used to sell to foreign traders, but they left because our silver fish wasn’t clean. Now we only sell locally, mainly to poultry feed producers,” Nassaka said.

Andrew Lukyamuzi Batemyetto, the Masaka District Chairperson, described the facility as a major economic opportunity for fishing communities. He called on the government to support fishermen with proper fishing gear to ensure consistent supply of silver fish, so the drying facility can be fully utilized.

****

URN