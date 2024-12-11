Sh105 million Powerball Jackpot winner no longer worried about school fees

Single mother of five wins over Sh105 million Powerball Jackpot with the Uganda National Lottery

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Lilian Nansoke, a single mother of five from Nakawuka, Wakiso District, has emerged as the winner of over sh105 million in the POWERBALL draw number 51, held on November 29, 2024.

PowerBall still boasts a massive UGX 1.3 billion jackpot,. Since no participant matched all numbers to claim the jackpot, UGX 100 million rolled down to the next highest prize division, rewarding Nansoke as the sole lucky winner.

The winning numbers for the draw were 09, 23, 38, 47, 48, with the POWERBALL number 01 according to ITHUBA Uganda, the official operator of the Uganda National Lottery.

Nansoke, who claimed her prize at ITHUBA Uganda’s head office in Kampala, recounted her incredible journey, “I heard Rebecca Jjingo’s announcement on Beat FM about the special UGX 100 million guaranteed roll-down in the POWERBALL draw. I dialed *278#, played, and couldn’t believe my luck when I received the winning call while opening my shop. My friends were skeptical at first, but now they are all so happy for me.”

She shared her plans for the winnings: “This win will allow me to expand my small hardware supplies business and pay for my children’s school fees.”

Michelle Van Trotsenburg, Head of Marketing and Corporate Affairs at ITHUBA Uganda, congratulated Ms. Nansoke, “We are delighted to celebrate this remarkable milestone with our winner. This marks Uganda National Lottery’s second successful roll-down since our launch, and we are thrilled to witness the positive impact it has on our players’ lives. Congratulations to Ms. Nansoke.”

She added, “By offering GUARANTEED payouts like this roll-down, we demonstrate our commitment to providing memorable experiences for our participants. We encourage everyone to join in the excitement by participating in our upcoming draws.”

✳ How the Roll Down Works

Guaranteed Roll Down: When the jackpot is not won, UGX 100 million rolls down to the next highest prize division with winners.

Highest Match Wins: Players in the highest prize division share the rolled-down prize pool if no one matches all five numbers plus the POWERBALL.

✳ Claim Your Prize

The Uganda National Lottery reminds all participants to check their tickets. Prizes can be claimed at any registered retailer or at the point of purchase under UGX 5 Million. Players who purchased tickets via USSD will received direct payments up to UGX 15 Million. If the winner plays online or on the mobi web, prizes up till UGX 20 Million will be paid directly to their E-wallet. Any amount higher than what is specified above can be claimed directly from an ITHUBA Uganda office in Kampala, Gulu, Mbarara and Mbale. You can verify if you have a winning ticket using the ticket checker on www.nationallottery.go.ug.