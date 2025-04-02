NSSF Expo: Over 300,000 students benefit as 15th career edition kicks off

MUKONO, UGANDA | THE INDEPENDENT | Over 300,000 university students have benefited from the National Social Security Fund (NSSF) Career Expo, according to Managing Director Patrick Ayota.

Ayota made the remarks at the launch of the 15th edition of the NSSF Career Expo on April 1, which was held at Uganda Christian University in Mukono. The event was organized by NSSF in partnership with Absa Bank Uganda and Fenon Events.

Launched in 2010, the NSSF Career Expo aims to bridge the gap between education and employment by offering career guidance, job opportunities, and essential entrepreneurship skills to university students.

Ayota noted that the Fund is proud of its achievement of reaching a significant number of students focused on improving the savings culture in Uganda.

“50,000 students registered during the expo have become active NSSF contributors, including regular voluntary contributors and Ugx35billion in contributions has so far been realised from members who registered during the Career Expo over the years,” he said adding: “This is a reflection of the success we set out to achieve when we first launched the career expo, targeting to promote the culture of saving among the young generation.”

According to a Finscope survey published last year, there was a 6% increase in the number of Ugandans saving both formally and informally, to 60% from 54% in 2018.

Ayota encouraged students to embrace financial literacy to achieve financial independence, noting that data from the Fund shows those who begin their savings journey early are more likely to save consistently and in greater amounts.

This year’s expo, themed Financial Literacy: Smart Money Moves, hinges on empowering students to make informed financial decisions, manage debt, and build a secure financial future. The event will take place at 10 universities countrywide, including UCU, Makerere University, Kampala International University, Gulu University, Islamic University in Uganda (IUIU), Kyambogo University, and Bishop Stuart University in Mbarara among others.

Ben Mwine, representing Kin Kariisa, the Next Media Group CEO, inspired the students to embrace innovation as a tool for national development.

David Wandera, the Interim Managing Director of Absa Bank Uganda, underscored the importance of financial empowerment for young people in the country faced with a high unemployment rate.

He said: “I’m passionate about helping young people secure their financial future, and I believe in the importance of sharing advice and insights to build a generation that understands money and how to make it work for them. At Absa, our strategic focus is to be an active force for good, and one of the ways we do this is by equipping young people with skills and opportunities for successful careers and employability. Through initiatives like the Absa Ready to Work programmes and partnerships with like-minded organisations like NSSF, we continue to provide essential soft skills that are often overlooked at school and university.”