Ronaldo urges Brazil to chase Guardiola

RIO DE JANEIRO | Xinhua | Former Brazil striker Ronaldo has urged the Brazilian Football Confederation (CBF) to pursue Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola for the national team’s vacant manager’s post.

Guardiola has repeatedly denied speculation linking him to the Selecao, and in November last year signed a two-year contract extension that ties him to Manchester City until 2027.

But Ronaldo called on the CBF not to give up on the 54-year-old Spaniard, who is widely regarded as one of the greatest managers of all time.

“I would try, but it really should be done much faster than the CBF is doing,” Ronaldo told Brazil’s Band TV.

“In the following order I would aim for Guardiola, Jorge Jesus and Abel Ferreira,” he said, adding that former Gremio manager Renato Gaucho should also be considered.

“If none of them works out, I would have a plan to bring in Renato Gaucho, who I think could provide an urgent solution until the World Cup. He is the type of guy who could win over the group very easily and change the [current] situation.”

Brazil has been without a manager since last Friday, when Dorival Junior was sacked in the wake of the team’s 4-1 defeat to Argentina in a World Cup qualifier.

The five-time World Cup winner is currently fourth in the 10-team South American zone qualifying standings, 10 points behind leader Argentina.

Ronaldo also criticized the CBF’s pathway for coaches, saying the existing national training program was too small for a country of Brazil’s size.

“Brazilian football is desperately asking for help so that there are more coaches coming through the ranks,” he said. “The current academy course is not big enough. It needs to be multiplied across 27 states (26 states and the federal district) so that we can better train our young people.” ■