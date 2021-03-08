Severe water crisis hits Omuruti residents in Kasese

Residents are appealing to government to extend piped water to the area

Kasese, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | A severe water crisis has hit Omuruti in Busongora South in Kasese district following the dry spell. The only borehole that used to serve the area is also dysfunctional.

About 200 residents in the area depend on a single stream while others trek more than five kilometers to river Nyamugasani to get water for domestic consumption.

However, the water in the stream has drastically gone down as farmers upstream channel the waters into their gardens.

This has led to a severe water shortage. Vendors sell a jerrycan of water at Shillings 500 which is costly to many residents.

Yositasi Kyamiza, one of the affected residents says the water from River Nyamugasani which is the only alternative they have is unsafe for human consumption.

He says several people wash clothes, vehicles and bath directly in the river.

He appeals to the government to consider extending piped water to the area.

Wilson Mwesige, another resident blames their leaders for failing to prioritize the provision of safe water to the area.

He says that while the area experiences a water crisis during dry spells, their leaders have not taken steps to extend piped water to the area.

Shakira Masika, another resident says that many families cannot afford to buy expensive water from vendors.

She is worried that water-borne diseases and livestock deaths may occur should the situation persist.

Swizin Bukenya, the Nyakatonzo sub county LC III chairperson told URN that they have registered many cases of typhoid and other water-borne diseases in the area resulting from the water problem.

