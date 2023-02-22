Serere receives voting materials ahead of by-election

Serere, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The Electoral Commission has delivered voting materials to Serere district, ahead of Thursday’s by-election.

The materials that include registers, ballot boxes, ballot papers, Biometric Voter Verification Kits, and basins among others were delivered on Tuesday to the Electoral Commission offices.

Sylvia Cheptegei, the Serere District Returning Officer says that 74,394 people are eligible to vote down from the 75,173 voters that were recorded in the update of the national voters’ register.

During the update of the National Voters’ register, the Electoral Commission registered 577 new voters in Serere County. However, in the 2021 general elections, Serere County had a total of 74,464 registered voters.

Levy Akonopesa Otim, an agent of Emmanuel Omoding, an independent candidate says that all the voting materials were safe and his camp is ready for polls.

The Serere County Parliamentary By-election has attracted five candidates. They are Phillip Oucor of NRM, Alice Alaso of ANT, Emmanuel Eratu of FDC, Emmanuel Omoding, and Martin Onguruco, both independent candidates.

The seat fell vacant after the death of Patrick Okabe who died in a motor accident in December last year.

*****

URN