Sunday , January 14 2018
Airtel
Home / Business / Serena Hotels expands to DRC

Serena Hotels expands to DRC

The Independent January 14, 2018 Business, In The Magazine, News Leave a comment 230 Views

Serena Hotel, Kampala

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Serena Hotels is set to expand into the Democratic Republic of Congo with the opening of a new property located on the shore of Lake Kivu in Goma.

Reports indicate that the new property consists of 100 rooms and suits. At the same time, major rebuilds are underway at the Serena Hotels in Dar es Salaam, in Kampala and in Nairobi.

The 36 new Suites and Executive Rooms added to the Kampala Serena include a yet to be named second senior Presidential Suite, which will be larger, more luxurious and provide new levels of comfort to Serena’s top rated VIP  clientele.

Tags

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Powered by The Independent | Designed by GOICT
© Copyright 2018, All Rights Reserved