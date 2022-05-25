Senior one student in Kasese delivers in the bush

Kasese, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Residents of Kinyabwamba-Kahembe village in Kitswamba sub-county, Kasese district are reeling from shock after finding a senior student of Hima Progressive High School in Hima town council, hiding with her new born in the bush.

The teenager whose name has been held because she is a minor, reportedly gave birth to a baby girl last Thursday and hide her in the shrubs next to her home. The teenager successfully hid her pregnancy from both the school authorities and her parents.

Our reporter has since established that 35-year-old Willy Biswalima who has since fled to Kampala is behind the pregnancy. The minor told URN that despite having gotten pregnant in August last year, she could not tell her parents because she was scared of their reaction.

She revealed that after self-delivery in the bush, she would feed the baby water mixed with sugar before heading for classes in the morning and return at break time to breastfeed it.

However, her luck ran out on Sunday morning when her grandfather heard the baby crying from the bush and alerted local leaders and other residents.

Muhindo’s mother, Ellen Biira explained that she did not notice her daughter’s pregnancy. She was shocked when the daughter claimed the baby immediately after it was discovered.

Patience Keren, the Acting headteacher for Hima Progressive High School explained that they are ready to offer support to the teenager to continue with her studies. She said that they want to use the teenager as an example to encourage other learners who could have produced to appreciate that their situation should not be an end to their dreams.

Kasese District Focal Person for Girl Child Education, Kuluthum Mosh Masika explains that the district is supporting the learning of breastfeeding and pregnant students. She visited the teenager on Tuesday to note the steps that can be taken to help her and find the man behind her pregnancy.

The teenager and her baby are currently at Kinyabwamba health center III undergoing examination for possible complications during and after delivery. Lyn Biira, a midwife at the facility says the mother and the baby are in a stable condition.

URN