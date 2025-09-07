Senegalese president forms new government

DAKAR | Xinhua | Senegalese President Bassirou Diomaye Faye on Saturday announced a new government comprising 26 ministers and six state secretaries, retaining Ousmane Sonko as prime minister while replacing the ministers of interior and justice.

Mouhamadou Bamba Cisse was appointed minister of interior and public security, succeeding Jean Baptiste Tine. Yacine Fall took over the justice portfolio from Ousmane Diagne, while her former position as minister of foreign affairs went to Cheikh Niang, who joined the cabinet for the first time.

Olivier Boucal was named minister of labor, replacing Abbas Fall, who was recently elected mayor of Dakar.

Speaking to reporters, Sonko said the new cabinet was “not a government of leisure, but a government of commitment and struggle.” ■