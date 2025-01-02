Senegalese president announces end of all foreign military presence by 2025

DAKAR, Senegal | Xinhua | Senegalese President Bassirou Diomaye Faye announced on Tuesday “the end of all foreign military presence” in the West African country by 2025 in a New Year’s speech.

“I have instructed the minister of the armed forces to propose a new doctrine of cooperation in defense and security, involving, among other consequences, the end of all military presence of foreign countries in Senegal from 2025,” he said.

“All Senegal’s friends will be treated like strategic partners within the framework of an open, diversified and uninhibited cooperation,” the president assured.

On Nov. 28, Faye announced that the sovereignty advocated by his government “does not accommodate the presence of military bases in a sovereign country.” ■