πŸ”΄ Senegal 0 (4) Uganda 0 (2)

#TeamSenegal | ✠✠❌ ✠βœ

#TeamEgypt | ✠❌ ✠❌

✳ Player of tournament -Mane

✳ Goalkeeper of tournament – Mendy

✳ Marksman of tournament – Aboubakar

Yaounde, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Sadio Mane secured Senegal their first Africa Cup of Nations trophy, tucking in the winning penalty in the final against Egypt on Sunday.

After a goalless 120 minutes at Olembe Stadium in YaoundΓ©, the 33rd edition of TotalEnergies Africa Cup of Nations final was decided on spot kicks.