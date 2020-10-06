Sell of livestock drugs by unlicensed dairy farmer’s cooperatives worries NDA

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The increasing number of dairy farmer’s cooperatives selling veterinary drugs to livestock farmers without authorization has drawn the attention of the National Drug Authority-NDA.

This stems from an operation conducted by Mbarara branch NDA officials where over 80 non-compliant drug outlets were closed and over 50 cartons of fake veterinary drugs impounded from 41 drug outlets.

Dr. Bernard Sibwome, the head of drug regulation in NDA says the dairies use unqualified people to dispense drugs to farmers which is dangerous to human and animal life.

Dr. Juliet Nalubwama, a drug regulator in Mbarara says the dairies are taking advantage of small scale farmers who can’t afford the cost of drugs from authorized dealers.

Emmanuel Kishe, a dairy farmer in Kiruhura district faults NDA for failing in their mandate to regulate the sale of drugs and are running after cooperatives that are helping farmers to get the right drugs.

He claims that the drug shops run by cooperatives are operated by qualified veterinary doctors.

Robert Kabatereine, the chairperson Farmer’s Voice network confirmed that cooperatives are involved in unauthorized sale of veterinary drugs because of the mutual understanding of payments between the farmers and cooperative societies.

“These farmers agree with their societies to supply milk in exchange for drugs and veterinary services after a period of time or certain volume of milk,” he said.

Yason Mwebesa, the director Hands on Agriculture Initiative says farmers opted to buy drugs from dairy cooperatives because of government’s failure to provide satisfactory veterinary services.

He says the recommended veterinary drugs are costly for small scale dairy farmers which require farmers to work together.

Kenneth Kiiza, the Mbarara NDA branch manager says that as of June 30th 2020, they had managed to license 257 veterinary drug shops in 8 districts including Lyantonde, Mbarara, Kazo, Kiruhura, Ibanda, Kamwenge, Kitagwenda and Isingiro.

Cattle farmers have been batting unending tick borne diseases resulting from the use of fake pesticides.

