Security wants firefighting equipment at Mutukula border post

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Security authorities in Kyotera district have petitioned the Ministry of East African Community Affairs, for a fire fighting equipment at the Mutukula One Stop Border Post.

Mutukula One Stop Border Point-OSBP is the direct entry point between Uganda and Tanzania where a host immigration activities and customs clearing services between the two countries are conducted.

Despite handling a range of import and export goods destined for the either countries, security authorities are concerned over the lack of a fire fighting equipment in case of an emergency.

Major David Matovu, the Kyotera Residents District Commissioner has asked the Ministry of East African Community Affairs, to press government and the Uganda Police Force to consider deploying a standby Fire brigade at the Border Post.

According to Matovu, several petrol trucks destined for Uganda are a common sight at the border post, which increases risk of fire outbreak in the area.

The only fire tender machine is stationed at the Masaka Central Police station, which is 92 kilometres away from Mutukuka.

“This place is known for receiving a bulk of fuel tanks from Tanzania, but we are worried of their safety and that of other businesses without a fire fighting equipment at our disposal,” he indicates.

David Mujaasi, the Chairperson of the Mutukula Forex Bureau operators says that they also operate in fear without the fire fighting equipment, calling upon the responsible ministries to respond to the petition with urgency.

Mujaasi says that they have often raised the concern during their different meetings with government officials, but their efforts had not yielded the preferred results.

He is now optimistic that a petition from the security authorities may attract the attention of government.

