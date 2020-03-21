Security minister directs RDCs to implement president’s orders

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The Minister of Security Gen. Elly Tumwine has directed all Resident District Commissioners to immediately call an emergency District Security Committee [DSC] meeting to discuss how to effectively enforce the president’s directive on guidelines and measures aimed at preventing the spread of COVID-19 in their districts.

The meetings are to be attended by all stakeholders including Gombolola Internal Security Officers [GISOs], and health officials.

In a letter dated March 20, Tumwine wants the RDCs to identify and report to them any existing loopholes that could hinder the effective enforcement of the President’s directives.

“Alert us on the challenges encountered for advice,” Tumwine said in his letter.

Museveni on Wednesday issued orders that included the closing of all educational institutions, banning all forms of the mass congregation including in churches and mosques for prayers.

Tumwine told RDCs to continuously explain on radios these measures in the local languages and to firmly hold all responsible accountable for violating these measures. Border districts were also told to intensify border controls and restrict movements of people in big numbers.

“The districts with refugee settlements should work with the settlement commandants to put up specific measures in their respective refugee settlements,” Tumwine’s letter adds.

The minister also told RDCs to direct the Gombolola security committees to sit and work together with the health officials to enforce the measure in their sub-counties.

On Friday different mosques that URN visited remained closed to observe the directive stopping congregational prayers. However, some bars in some parts of the country were yet to close as directed by the president.

On Thursday, the Inspector of General of Police, Martin Okoth OChola has directed all police commanders to make sure that the presidential directives are enforced. In a radio message issued to the Commander of Kampala Metropolitan Police, Regional Police Commanders, District Police Commanders, and all units, Ochola wants them to ensure that all religious gatherings and all places of worship including mosques, churches and traditional worship are closed.

The message also instructed the commanders to ensure that all entry and exit points into the country are manned and patrolled by the police. For the areas that act as quarantines for the people who enter the country, the IGP wants police to be deployed there and also confiscate the travel documents of those quarantined. The IGP also told commanders to inspect factories and businesses, fishermen and cattle farmers to ensure compliance with the presidential directive.

