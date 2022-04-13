Security maintains presence in Kobebe grazing area

Moroto, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Joint security forces have maintained their presence at Kobebe grazing area in Moroto district after flashing out Turkana and Karamojong pastoralists. The joint security forces flashed out the two pastoral communities that were watering their livestock at Kobebe dam last month in retaliation for the killing of three geologists and two soldiers by Turkana pastoralists.

The geologists had gone to collect soil samples from Lokisilei village in Lotisan sub-county. Following that incident, the joint security force comprising the police and the Uganda People’s Defense Forces- UPDF launched an operation to flash out all the Turkana and Karamojong herders and declared the area a no go zone.

Michael Longole, the Mt. Moroto Region Police spokesperson says that any pastoralists who try to enter the area will be shot. “We are not allowing anyone to reach that place until further notice, “he said. Major Isaac Oware, the UPDF 3rd Infantry Division spokesperson also confirmed the ban on grazing in Kobebe area.

Timothy Lokut, a peace activist and resident of Rupa sub-county in Moroto district says that confrontations will only exacerbate the situation. “What the Karamoja situation needs right now is for dialogue, not confrontations. It will never work,” he said. According to Lokut, the previous peace that Karamoja enjoyed as a result of dialogue.

URN