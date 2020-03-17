Security explains charges against Tumukunde’s guests

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Police has explained why the 13 people who were found meeting Lt. Gen. Henry Tumukunde during his arrest have been charged with obstructing investigations.

The 13, including Tororo County MP, Annet Nyakecho, have been held incommunicado since their arrest of Thursday evening.

They were picked up when a joint security team comprising officers from the Special Forces Command –SFC, Chieftaincy of Military Intelligence –CMI, Criminal Investigation Directorate –CID and Joint Anti-Terrorism Task Force –JATT raided Lt Gen Tumukunde’s offices as he was allegedly meeting mobilisers for his 2021 presidential bid.

Tumukunde has since been charged with treason while the 13 face charges of obstructing lawful investigations.

He was slapped with treason charges under Sections 23 (2) b and 23 (3) b, of the Penal Code Act.

In a joint statement issued on Monday, Enanga explained that while appearing on radio and television, Tumukunde fostered hatred that might lead to inter-community violence and foment violence in general.

Police spokesperson, Fred Enanga says the 13 suspects tried to interfere with investigations and rough up officers just like Tumukunde.

He explained that the suspect tried to antagonize police officers’ work and tried to block Tumukunde’s arrest.

The General’s arrest came barely a fortnight after he declared his intentions to challenge his former boss, President, Yoweri Museveni.

URN