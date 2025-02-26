School for the deaf operating without sign language interpreters

LIRA, UGANDA | THE INDEPENDENT | Nancy Primary School for the Deaf in Lira City is facing significant challenges in its efforts to provide quality education to its 338 learners with various forms of disability. The school currently operates with only two professional sign language interpreters to serve its diverse student body.

In addition to the interpreters, the school has 11 teaching staff, with five of them having some knowledge of sign language but not trained as professional interpreters. Mike Opio, the head teacher of the school, explained that many classes are often conducted without interpreters, making it difficult for students to comprehend the lessons.

“Most of these children do not understand the lessons because teachers are teaching without interpreters for them. The two interpreters we have hired are mostly placed in the upper class because of the urgent need.”

In addition to the shortage of interpreters, the school faces other pressing challenges, such as a lack of parental support and poor infrastructure. These issues are exacerbating the school’s ability to educate children with special needs effectively, leading to poor academic performance.

For instance, 59 candidates from the school sat for the 2024 Primary Leaving Examination (PLE), but none scored a first grade. Out of the candidates, 26 passed in second grade, 6 in third grade, 11 in fourth grade, and 16 received division U.

Opio noted that these challenges are crippling the school’s ability to meet the educational needs of children with disabilities, which is reflected in the subpar academic results. At Ikwera Boys’ Primary School in Kwania District, the situation was somewhat better. Out of 78 pupils who sat for the PLE, 25 passed in first grade, 51 in second grade, and 2 in third grade.

However, Eunice Ageno, a teacher at the school, highlighted the impact of inadequate learning materials for children with visual impairments. She pointed out the difficulty of teaching these children without sufficient resources, such as braille materials.

Ageno also criticized parents for prioritizing the education of “so-called normal children” over that of children with special needs, further hindering their educational opportunities.

She appealed to the government to provide the necessary learning materials and support for children with special needs to enhance their educational outcomes.

