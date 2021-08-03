School director arrested for leading mob to lynch Bugiri businessman

Bugiri, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The Director of Bugiri Central College, Deogratius Wafula is in police custody on accusations of leading a mob, which lynched 32-year-old Robert Muzaale on Monday afternoon.

He was picked up on Tuesday morning in connection to the death of Muzaale, a renowned entrepreneur in Bugiri municipality who deals in both new and old motorcycles, wholesale beverage shops and stationeries.

Muzaale had employed 56 youths whom he had assigned to oversee the smooth operations of his businesses. However, some residents accused him of conniving with his employees to rob from unsuspecting members of the public.

It is alleged that on Monday afternoon, Wafula mobilized a group of rowdy youths to storm Muzaale’s residence in Kimumbosa zone in Northern division in Bugiri district for allegedly leading a racket of motorcycle robberies in the area.

The suspects recorded themselves while clobbering Muzaale as he pleaded for mercy in vain while pleading for his innocence. Police officers intervened to disperse the rowdy crowd in an attempt to rescue Muzaale.

He succumbed to injuries on his way to Bugiri general hospital. A detective who spoke to URN on condition of anonymity said that they are using the video evidence to arrest suspects.

“The video clearly stipulates the roles played by each of the suspects during the lynching of Muzaale and we are surely hunting down all of them,” he said.

Diana Nandawula, the Busoga East Police Spokesperson said inquiries are underway to ensure timely prosecution of all the mob suspects.

URN